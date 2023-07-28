Thad and AJ highlight the top plays of the days during 1-on-1's

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — While the temperature was certainly higher on Friday, other than that things were for the most part status quo. The pads stayed off, Stefon Diggs made some impressive plays, and the contested starting spots continue to get rotated through.

Thad Brown and AJ Feldman discuss some impressive plays from the first round of 1-on-1’s, who is standing out in those position battles, and react to Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer’s trips to the podium.

You can also listen to the podcast on Spotify.