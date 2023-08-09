PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Training camp at St. John Fisher is almost in the rearview mirror, and Wednesday’s practice is one the offense is going to want to put behind them.

Thad Brown and AJ Feldman discuss the team’s putrid red zone offense performance and shine a light on Latavius Murray, one of the few bright spots from the offensive side on the ball.

They briefly break down the team’s first depth chart and why you shouldn’t look too much into it, then highlight some standout performances from Gabe Davis and Taron Johnson.

