PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bills were back at practice on Thursday after a walkthrough yesterday. Thad Brown and AJ Feldman break down everything that went down.

The team had their first live hitting session at the goal line and Zack Moss gets the first stab in the backfield while the receivers shine in individual drills (0:00-4:30).

Camp continues to be chippy as there was another skirmish today. We discuss the brush-up between Stefon Diggs and Greg Rousseau while Josh Allen recalls his fight with Jordan Phillips last Saturday (4:30-8:30).

Von Miller talks about all the toilet paper Bills Mafia has sent him (8:30-9:45) and we recap the latest injury updates on Marquez Stevenson, Jordan Poyer, and the battered offensive line (9:45-11:45).

Finally, we wrap up the show by highlighting noteworthy performances by Khalil Shakir, the offensive guards, and Mitch Morse (11:45-14:55).

Be sure to listen and follow the podcast on Spotify.