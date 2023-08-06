PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bills were back at St. John Fisher for the first time since Thursday and Thad Brown and AJ Feldman have you covered with everything you need to know.

The big story was Jordan Phillips returning to the practice field after his offseason shoulder surgery, perhaps earlier than anyone expected. Christian Benford jolted back into the CB2 battle after making the most of his opportunity.

Meanwhile, one Allen shines while another struggles (we’ll let you guess which one is which). Finally, it was a strong day for Ken Dorsey, cooking up a few wide-open receivers.

You can check out the podcast on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.