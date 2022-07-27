PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Thad Brown and Carl Jones talk about the best day yet for the Bills offense especially in the red zone. Also, rookie CB Kaiir Elam was seen with boxing gloves on during practice. We tell you why that was the case. Gabe Davis says he is ready to step into the number two wide receiver role (0:00-7:45).

Thad Brown shares a story on new Bills quarterbacks coach Joe Brady who has quite the resume at the young age of 32 years old (7:45-12:10).

Then, Bills LT Dion Dawkins raves about the play of Von Miller. He describes the future Hall of Famer in a fashion that only Dion Dawkins can. (12:10-14:55)

Later on, Thad Brown talks with Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated who compares the rise of the Bills to another AFC East who did the same two decades prior. (14:55-20:10)