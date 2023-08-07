Josh Allen's touchdown pass to Trent Sherfield was the play of the day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bills 10th practice of training camp was closed off to the public. However, the players still brought the juice and it was the most intense practice all training camp.

Thad Brown and Carl Jones discuss Sean McDermott’s comments on the backup quarterback position and where it leaves the Bills long term. After practice, Leonard Floyd said that the Bills fit his skillset best due to the attacking nature of the defense.

Also, there were several highlight plays from the offense throughout practice including an one-handed snag from Dalton Kincaid with a defender draped all over him.

You can listen to the podcast on Spotify.