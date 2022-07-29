PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — After an off-day for the Bills, Thad Brown and AJ Feldman are back at it with one last practice before the pads come on.

The Bills get their first injury scare of the season as Micah Hyde went down with a hip/glute injury. Thad and AJ share how it went down and debate how much Stefon Diggs was to blame (0:00-5:00).

In non-Hyde thoughts from today’s practice, the offensive line is being shuffled around due to injuries and absences and it’s causing some problems for the offense (5:00-8:50).

AJ chatted with Matt Araiza after practice and shares his story on how he’s trying to tackle the holding aspect of the job and live up to the lofty nickname of “Punt God” (8:50-12:00).

Finally, we delve more into the art of holding for field goal kicks and why it’s a punter’s job. Plus, a look at tomorrow’s big practice as the team finally starts hitting each other (12:00-15:00).