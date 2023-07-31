Hamlin says he's blessed to be in the position he's in

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The first “real” practice of training camp took place on Monday as the team was finally in pads. That meant it was the first time Damar Hamlin stepped on a football field in pads since he left in an ambulance that Monday night in Cincinnati.

Thad Brown and AJ Feldman discuss the latest milestone in his recovery as well as the impressive perspective he showed while speaking with the media.

They also analyze strong days from O’Cyrus Torrence and Quinton Morris and talk about Taron Johnson getting a little too physical with Josh Allen.

