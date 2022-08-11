PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Thad Brown and Carl Jones talk about how big a step it was for the Bills to get their likely starting offensive line together for the first time. They also talk about a big day for Tommy Sweeney, Taron Johnson’s vet savvy and why Kaiir Elam’s stock might be dropping. (0:00-6:00)

Carl sat down with Christian Benford and explains why his small school background won’t be a problem. (6:00-8:15) The defensive line guys can’t stop raving about position coach Eric Washington. (11:00-13:10)

Stefon Diggs and Tavon Austin missed practice today. That allowed Gabe Davis to shine a bit more. Thad and Carl debate whether he’s a top 25 receiver. (8:15-11:00) Plus, Evan Washburn stops by to explain how camp visits help him for his NFL sideline reporting job in the fall and why the vibe at Bills camp is much different. (13:00-17:00). And can’t forget about the non-kicker kicking competition! (17:00-19:00)