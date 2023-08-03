Thad and AJ discuss a breakout day for Kaiir Elam and what it could mean to the CB2 battle going forward

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bills were back after a day off and Wednesday was Kaiir Elam’s time to shine. The second-year corner got the majority of the first-team reps and made the most of them. Thad Brown and AJ Feldman discuss his stellar play and what it means going forward.

O’Cyrus Torrence continued to get plenty of run with the first time and it looks like it might be his job to lose. Meanwhile, not all second-year guys are excelling at camp as Khalil Shakir has been inconsistent.

Sean McDermott, Josh Allen, and Greg Rousseau took the podium today, Thad and AJ recap their comments as well as hand out some turkey burgers to some end-of-the-roster guys who made some plays on Wednesday.

