PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Thad Brown and Carl Jones discuss another good day for the Bills defense, especially the defensive backs. That includes rookie Kaiir Elam. Also, should Bills fans be worried about the offense? (0:00-4:00). And is Gabe Davis ready to take over as the #2 receiver? (4:00-5:10)

Carl tells the story of rookie Kingsley Jonathan who left his family in Nigeria at age 15. The Syracuse grad had to survive a scare with an alleged human trafficking ring to get his shot in the NFL (5:10-8:35).

Sean McDermott talks about players dealing with a contract year (8:35-9:35). Then, it’s time to connect with Micah Hyde. He explains why Elam can get acclimated quickly and tells two stories: the annoyance ability of Isaiah McKenzie and the Team Turkey Burger leaderboard. (9:35-13:00)

Finally, Thad explains how Josh Allen was quick on his feet, his soon-to-be shoeless feet, to provide an incredible, heart-moving gesture for two kids from the city of Rochester (13:00-14:00).