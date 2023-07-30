The offense had their most consistent day of practice so far

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After a day off, both sides of the ball came to play on Sunday making plays throughout the fourth day of training camp practice. Josh Allen and the offense had their most consistent day while the defense made several splash plays of their own.

Thad Brown and Carl Jones discuss the superb play of Stefon Diggs, the position battles at guard and linebacker, and Sean McDermott’s comments on Tre’Davious White ACL recovery.

Also, Bills co-owner Kim Pegula made her first public appearance in over a year at the practice.

You can also listen to the podcast on Spotify.