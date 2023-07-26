Thad Brown and AJ Feldman catch you up on everything that went down at Day 1 of Bills Training Camp

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Day one of Bills training camp was an eventful one, Thad Brown and AJ Feldman have you covered with everything you need to know.

Stefon Diggs put to rest the offseason drama of his minicamp practice absence, some stalwarts stayed in the starting lineup, and Dalton Kincaid had a good first practice.

We also hand our “turkey burgers” in a new segment highlighting the best of training camp, including a good response to Thad’s facetime with a Josh Allen pass.

