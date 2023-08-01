The defense had a strong day from start to finish at St. John Fisher

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For the first time all training camp, the Bills defense thoroughly outplayed the offense. There was a heavy dosage of pressure and blitzes that made Josh Allen and the offensive line uncomfortable.

Thad Brown and Carl Jones speak on the play of the defensive line and the possible reason why they dominated the practice. The duo also speak on the strong performances from Gabe Davis, Matt Milano, Cam Lewis, and Kingsley Jonathan.

Dion Dawkins spoke to the media after practice and gave his perspective on the growth of Allen both on and off the field. Defensive backs coach John Butler discussed the ongoing CB2 battle and the unique skillset each cornerback brings to the table.

