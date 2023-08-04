35,000 fans showed for the Return of the Blue & Red practice

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bills returned to Highmark Stadium for the Return of the Red & Blue practice and Bills Mafia made their presence felt. Over 35,000 fans were in attendance on Friday which made the practice a near “game-like” atmosphere.

It was a heavy red zone and short yardage focus for the offense on Friday evening. Carl Jones and Thad Brown discuss what players stood out during the practice.

Damar Hamlin also made his return to Highmark Stadium. Carl and Thad speak on another milestone the Bills safety has achieved.

