PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Training camp is back at St. John Fisher for the first time since 2019 and Thad Brown and AJ Feldman have got you covered for everything that went down on day one.

They discuss Jordan Poyer’s contract situation and his press conference (0:00-:3:50), injury updates on Tre White and Rodger Saffold (3:50-5:30), and initial impressions of practice as the offense struggled at times while some newcomers stood out (5:30-7:55)

Peter King of NBC Sports joins the show with his thoughts on how the Bills will deal with their Super Bowl expectations, Josh Allen’s standing in the league, and the town of Pittsford as the team’s training camp home (7:55-15:00).

Thad and AJ conclude by discussing the atmosphere as the team returns to the Rochester area and preview the upcoming days of camp (15:00-19:55).

