Live updates: Bills get ball first to begin AFC Championship

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 24: A Buffalo Bills fan holds a sign before the AFC Championship game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on January 24, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Pregame

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WROC) — It’s the Bills and the Chiefs from Arrowhead Stadium for the right to meet Tom Brady and the Bucs in Super Bowl LV.

There will be 17,000 fans in attendance and it’s estimated 4,000 could be Bills fans. A security guard told me this is the largest group of road fans he’s seen for a Chiefs game all year.

Chiefs security guard said this is the most road fans he's seen for a game all year.#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/a8lLPThLP9 — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) January 24, 2021

The weather is pretty calm for kickoff. Temperatures in the high 30’s with no precipitation and little wind. There is rain expected tonight, but it may not arrive until well after the game is over.

By now you’ve probably been through all the pregame analysis, so let’s get right into it.

1st quarter

Bills got the ball first to start the game. Met with fourth and one at midfield, Buffalo made the first aggressive choice of the game and it paid off — a play-action flip to tight end Dawson Knox and the Bills kept the drive alive.

Live updates

