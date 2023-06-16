ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Buffalo Bills 2023 Training Camp will be returning to St. John Fisher University on July 26!

Fans who are planning on attending these upcoming practice sessions are warned that tickets are limited and specific days are subject to availability. The fans that are attending the sessions will be required to get a mobile ticket through the Bills’ website.

The fans that are season ticket members will be able to access a presale for training camp tickets on Monday, June 26. Instructions on the presale will be sent to members. Otherwise, tickets will go on sale to the general public at 1 p.m.

With the exception of August 6, the team’s practice sessions will be held at 9:45 on the following days:

Thursday, July 27.

Friday, July 28.

Sunday, July 30.

Monday, July 31.

Thursday, August 3.

Sunday, August 6 (at 11:45 a.m.)

Wednesday, August 9.

Thursday, August 10.

The first practice date will be at 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, July 26. Much like the previous practice sessions, fans may park at Pittsford Sutherland or Pittsford Mendon High School and pay to use the shuttle to the training camp.

Following the training camp sessions, the Bills’ “Return of the Blue and Red” practice will be held at Highmark Stadium on August 4.

More information on practice dates and sessions can be found on the Bills’ website or by clicking here.