ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Buffalo Bills season ticket members can expect to see an increase in ticket prices for the 2023 season, the Buffalo Bills organization announced Wednesday.

According to the announcement, the cost of season ticket packages has increased by an average of 12%. For the 2023 season, general attendance packages will now range anywhere between $550 to $1,850. Club packages can also range between $2,045 to $5,105. Sales tax applies to both packages,

The Bills added that 28 out of 32 NFL teams will be increasing their prices going into the next season, adding that the Bills will continue to offer some of the lower prices across the NFL.

The deadline for current members to renew their tickets for 2023 is on March 15. After renewal, ticket members in the 2023 season will be able to relocate seats at the game while offering new seats to waitlisted customers.