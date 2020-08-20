Buffalo Bills temporarily rename their stadium ‘Bills Stadium’

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The Buffalo Bills announced Thursday that the stadium would temporarily be called “Bills Stadium” until a deal is reached with a new naming sponsor.
Last month, the team announced it was ending its partnership with former naming sponsor, New Era.
“As we continue the transition process from New Era Field to a new naming rights partner, we will officially use the name Bills Stadium for our home in Orchard Park,” the team said in a statement.
STADIUM FACTS AND FIGURES
- Bills Stadium has been the home of the Buffalo Bills since 1973.
- Capacity: 71,621
- Luxury Boxes: 121 Suites, 8,262 Club Seats
- Construction started April 4, 1972.
- Officially opened August 17, 1973.
- First regular season game was September 30, 1973 – Bills 9 Jets 7.
- Playing field is 50 feet below ground level – 37,000 feet of shale was removed to form the lower level.
- Upper deck is 60 feet above the ground level.
- Field covers, 86,000 square feet.
- Largest crowd was October 4, 1992 vs Miami 80,368.