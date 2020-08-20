Buffalo Bills temporarily rename their stadium ‘Bills Stadium’

FILE – In this Oct. 29, 2018, file photo, New Era Field is prepared before an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots, Monday, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The owners of the Bills and Buffalo Sabres have hired consulting and architectural firms to study the future needs of both teams’ facilities. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The Buffalo Bills announced Thursday that the stadium would temporarily be called “Bills Stadium” until a deal is reached with a new naming sponsor.

Last month, the team announced it was ending its partnership with former naming sponsor, New Era.

“As we continue the transition process from New Era Field to a new naming rights partner, we will officially use the name Bills Stadium for our home in Orchard Park,” the team said in a statement.

STADIUM FACTS AND FIGURES

  • Bills Stadium has been the home of the Buffalo Bills since 1973.
  • Capacity: 71,621
  • Luxury Boxes: 121 Suites, 8,262 Club Seats
  • Construction started April 4, 1972.
  • Officially opened August 17, 1973.
  • First regular season game was September 30, 1973 – Bills 9 Jets 7.
  • Playing field is 50 feet below ground level – 37,000 feet of shale was removed to form the lower level.
  • Upper deck is 60 feet above the ground level.
  • Field covers, 86,000 square feet.
  • Largest crowd was October 4, 1992 vs Miami 80,368.

