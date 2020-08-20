Buffalo Bills temporarily rename their stadium ‘Bills Stadium’

FILE – In this Oct. 29, 2018, file photo, New Era Field is prepared before an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots, Monday, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The owners of the Bills and Buffalo Sabres have hired consulting and architectural firms to study the future needs of both teams’ facilities. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The Buffalo Bills announced Thursday that the stadium would temporarily be called “Bills Stadium” until a deal is reached with a new naming sponsor.

Last month, the team announced it was ending its partnership with former naming sponsor, New Era.

“As we continue the transition process from New Era Field to a new naming rights partner, we will officially use the name Bills Stadium for our home in Orchard Park,” the team said in a statement.

