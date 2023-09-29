ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer has been ruled out of the team’s upcoming game Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, according to the team’s social media.
According to the Buffalo Bills, Coach Sean McDermott said Poyer will miss the game due to a knee injury.
No Jordan Poyer for Sunday against Miami. Knee injury.— Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) September 29, 2023
Hurts in coverage for sure.
But Poyer has also struggled making open field tackles this season. In terms of the last line against a Mostert/Achane, Taylor Rapp might be better right now.
Still an overall loss for #Bills.
Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills from Highmark Stadium will kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday on News 8 WROC and CBS.
