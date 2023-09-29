ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer has been ruled out of the team’s upcoming game Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, according to the team’s social media.

According to the Buffalo Bills, Coach Sean McDermott said Poyer will miss the game due to a knee injury.

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills from Highmark Stadium will kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday on News 8 WROC and CBS.

