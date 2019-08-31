Bills surprise: McCoy is cut

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bills may end up with THE headline from cutdown day in the NFL.

Running back LeSean McCoy has been released.

ESPN was first to report the roster move. It has also been confirmed by WIVB Sports Director Josh Reed.

I can confirm that LeSean McCoy has been released by the Bills. First reported by @AdamSchefter



McCoy ran for 3814 yards in Buffalo

6th most in franchise history — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) August 31, 2019

The Bills have stated more than once since last season they still believed in McCoy’s ability as a top running back.

Parting ways with McCoy does save the Bills over $6 million against the salary cap.

McCoy had his worst season as a pro in 2018, rushing for only 514 yards on 161 carries. His 3.2 yards per carry was, by far, the worst of his career.

The Bills addressed the running game in both free agency and the draft during the offseason. They signed 36 year old vet Frank Gore and took Devin Singletary in the third round. Both have looked effective in the preseason.

McCoy only spoke with media once during training camp and said he was confident he would still be the lead back for Buffalo in 2019.

The Bills have until 4 p.m. to trim the roster down to 53-players.