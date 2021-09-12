Live updates: Bills lead Steelers 3-0 through 1st quarter

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: Tyler Bass #2 of the Buffalo Bills kicks a field goal during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The Buffalo Bills are taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers in their season opener at Highmark Stadium. Follow along here for live updates.

1st quarter

The Bills got the ball first and Isaiah McKenzie returned the kickoff for 75 yards to set the offense up with excellent field position, but after a three and out from a drive that started on the Steelers’ 24-yard line, Buffalo had to settle for a field goal. Tyler Bass connected from 37 yards out and the Bills took an early 3-0 lead.

The subsequent Steelers drive stalled out after five plays and 22 yards. A 41 yard punt, and a fair catch later, and the Bills got the ball back on their own 12 yard line with 10:35 left in the first.

Penalties set the Bills back on the ensuing possession and after 10 plays and a net gain of 33 yards, Buffalo punted it back to Pittsburgh and the Steelers took over on their own 20 yard line.

Steelers and Bills each trade three-and-outs on back to back drives and Pittsburgh got it back on their 8 yard line after a Buffalo punt. Steelers were working through a four-play, 29 yard drive when the first quarter came to an end with the Bills still leading 3-0.

2nd quarter

That Steelers drive ended a few plays later and Buffalo took over at their own 23 after another Steelers punt. Then it was seven plays and, you guessed it, another punt. Steelers got the ball back on their own 7 yard line in what has increasingly become a field position battle as neither offense has been able to advance the ball much.

That Buffalo field position theme continued on the subsequent drive. Pittsburgh was held to another punt, but Steelers punter Pressley Harvin’s kick went off the side of his foot, only went 30 yards, and the Bills got the ball back on the Steelers’ 35 yard line with 9:32 left in the first half.

Ouch. Bills lose the good field position after Josh Allen fumbles away the ball following a sack by T.J. Watt and Pittsburgh got it back on their own 44 yard line.

