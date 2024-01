ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — When the Bills take on the Steelers Sunday, Buffalo is expected to see snow, wind, and freezing temperatures.

The team is asking fans to help out.

The Buffalo Bills are looking to hire overnight stadium shovelers for $20 an hour. Shovelers must be 18 years or older to sign up, and are asked to bring their own shovel.

Click here for more information.