Buffalo Bills, New York state continue to work on plan to put fans in stands

The National Anthem is played at New Era Stadium before an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the state is still working with the Buffalo Bills to come up with a plan for bringing fans to the stands in the post-season.

During an update on the pandemic Monday morning, the governor said the New York State Department of Health and the Bills “continue to work together to find a way to develop a pilot plan.”

The current plan calls for rapid testing fans on the way into the stadium, and contact tracing as they leave, in a first-of-its-kind experiment to see if large venues could operate safely in the months to come.

“We’re working together to develop a pilot plan that would allow the Bills to operate,” Gov. Cuomo said. “This is not just about attending a football game. We are trying to find a way to reopen businesses and use our technology to reopen businesses. It is not going to be an option for us to keep the economy closed until the vaccine hits critical mass. Can you use testing to reopen a business safely and can you do it on a large scale?”

The governor says that while some teams are not testing fans, the model that the state is working on will be “smart.”

“Western New York has also done a good job in getting ahead of their positivity rate,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Now we need the Finger Lakes to understand that.

The governor’s sentiment is evidenced by the fact that Western New York is no longer the region with the highest positivity rate in the state, and currently is the fourth lowest in that regard.

Currently, the Mohawk Valley has the highest seven-day average positivity rate at 9.26%.

Western New York’s is at 6.43%, which is more than two percent lower than the neighboring Finger Lakes’ rate of 8.55%.