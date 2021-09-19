Bills Gameday Blog: Buffalo up 21-0 in third quarter as offense gets a spark

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 19: Quarterback Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills passes the ball in the first half of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Gameday Blog

MIAMI, Fla. (WROC) — The Bills look to get on track with a win over their division rivals in Miami

1st Quarter

The Bills won the coin toss and elected to defer.

The Dolphins drive went nowhere in a hurry, as Leslie Frazier dialed up the pressure and forced Tua Tagovailoa to take two sacks. Taron Johnson and Micah Hyde recorded the sacks, Hyde’s coming on third and long.

It didn’t take long for the Bills to find the endzone. On their second play from scrimmage, Devin Singeltary sprinted up the middle through a big hole and scored from 46 yards out. Tyler Bass made the extra point and the Bills took a 7-0 lead.

On the Dolphins’ next drive, Miami got their first first down of the game via a Myles Gaskin 18 yard run. The Bills forced a fourth and two at midfield and the Dolphins went for it. AJ Epenesa got a hard hit on Tagovailoa, forcing an incompletion. Tagovailoa was injured on the play, favoring his ribs.

The Bills got back to work, moving down the field thanks to a 35-yard completion from Josh Allen to Emmanuel Sanders that got them to the 5-yard line.

On third and goal, Allen scrambled out of the pocket, rolled right, directed traffic, and found Stefon Diggs in the endzone. The Bills lead 14-0.

Jacoby Brissett entered the game for Tagovailoa on the next drive and promptly went three and out.

The Bills could not take advantage as Zack Moss, who was active after missing last week, fumbled which was recovered by the Dolphins.

The Bills’ defense got the turnover they were waiting for last week, as Levi Wallace intercepted Brissett.

After a Bills three and out, the Dolphins took over and got a first down as the first quarter expired.

Second Quarter

Miami drove 69 yards down the field, eventually getting to the red zone at the eleven-yard line. On third and six, the Dolphins turned it over once again as Jakeem Grant fumbled it away, recovered by Matt Milano.

However, the Bills gave it right back as Josh Allen threw his first interception of the year, picked off by Xavien Howard.

With the Dolphins starting their drive at the Buffalo 24, the Bills’ defense came up with a big stop. Milano sacked Brissett to force third and long. Jaylen Waddle had a 14-yard grab on third and 16. The Dolphins went for it on fourth and two, but Malcolm Brown was stuffed to give the ball back to the Bills.

Three runs, two by Singletary and one by Moss led to a three and out by the Bills, giving the Dolphins the ball back with 3:21 left in the first half.

The Bills got another stop on defense, forcing a punt with 1:21 left in the second quarter.

Starting at their own eight-yard line, the Bills couldn’t get much going and were forced to punt. But Waddle muffed the punt, recovered by Taiwan Jones, and the Bills took over at the Miami 42-yard line with 29 seconds left in the half.

After a short pass to Stefon Diggs, the Bills couldn’t convert a third and three to keep the drive going. Tyler Bass came on to attempt a 53-yard field goal and missed it wide right. The Bills lead 14-0 at halftime.

Allen is just 7-for-16 with 62 yards with one touchdown and one interception. The defense has shined, forcing three turnovers, stopping two fourth-down attempts, and has pitched a shutout for the second-straight week in the first half. Buffalo will get the ball to start the second half.

Third Quarter

The Bills get to work to start the half, as Allen completes passes to Cole Beasley and Sanders for 22 and 13 yards, respectively. A facemask penalty on Miami later in the drive got the ball to the red zone, to the Dolphins’ 19-yard line. On first and goal from the eigh-yard line, Allen connected with Dawson Knox for an eight-yard score. The Bills lead 21-0.

The defense continued their strong play as the Bills forced a punt on Miami’s first drive of the second half.

