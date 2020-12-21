Buffalo Bill’s merchandise flies off the shelves after AFC East Win

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB)– Whether it’s classic Bill’s Mafia, the recent A-F-C Win, or the playoffs on the way, store owners in Western New York say the demand for Bill’s gear is through the roof.

“Everybody is going crazy over everything Bills. It’s not even just the Buffalo Bills hat’s we’re selling, people are buying stacks on stacks,” says Buffalo Store founder Nathan Mroz.

T-shirts, ball-caps, signs for their yard- you name it, Bills Mafia has to have it.

“Today has been crazy. I think the store has been kind of non-stop with people trying to get as much merchandise and as much memorabilia as they can,” said Dave and Adam’s Director of Athlete Relations, Chris Bandura.

The Buffalo Bills themselves were shocked at the rate of sales, tweeting out “You guys are buying up the apparel like crazy….so we restocked!”

“It’s really kind of not only take the city by storm, but themerchandise and memorabilia side of things have gone through the roof,” said Bandura.



Both of these stores assure Bill’s Mafia that they will have AFC East Championship apparel in the coming days.