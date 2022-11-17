ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Due to the dayslong snow storm that is set to coat the Buffalo area, the Buffalo Bills and the NFL announced Thursday that Sunday’s afternoon game against the Cleveland Browns has been moved to Ford Field in Detroit.

The game is still scheduled to start at 1 p.m. and will be broadcast on CBS and WROC in the Rochester area. The NFL cited public safety concerns and an abundance of caution as the reasons for the switch. The NFL, the Bills, and local and state authorities were involved in the decision.

Ticket details and other game day information will be announced soon. Bills General Manager Brandon Beane and EVP/Chief Operating Officer Ron Raccuia are set to virtually meet with the media at 5:30 to answer questions about the game.

In 2014, the Bills played the Jets in Detroit due to a snowstorm. Bills fans with tickets to the game in Orchard Park were refunded and tickets for the game in Detroit were free. Buffalo won the game 38-3.

The forecast shows feet of snow falling on Orchard Park. Governor Kathy Hochul has also declared a state of emergency to better prepare for the snow.