Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver arrested on DWI, weapon charges

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, T.X. (WROC) – Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver was arrested early Sunday morning in his hometown of Houston, Texas.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Oliver was charged with driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

According to Scott Engle of MontgomeryCountyPoliceReporter.com, just before 9:00 p.m. Saturday night, a driver called 911 and reported a white pickup truck that was pulling a trailer driving dangerously through a construction zone and failing to stay in a lane. A Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputy was able to locate the vehicle and requested a DWI Certified Officer to the scene. The driver was identified as Oliver.

Oliver had an open beer between his legs and appeared nervous, according to the report. A field sobriety test was performed and it was determined that Oliver was impaired “but by something besides alcohol”. A search of Oliver’s vehicle discovered a pistol but no drugs, according to the report.

He was transported to a local hospital for a mandatory blood draw and then went to Montgomery County Jail where charges were filed.

MontgomeryCountyPoliceReporter.com also posted the video of Oliver’s field sobriety test.

“We are aware of the situation and we are gathering more information. We will have no further comment at this point,” the Buffalo Bills said in a statement.

Oliver was drafted in the first round by the Buffalo Bills in 2019. In his first season, Oliver had 5 sacks and 43 tackles.