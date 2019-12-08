Gameday blog: Bills get on the board with FG, trail Ravens 10-3

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/John Munson)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Second year quarterbacks Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson have each led their teams to two of the NFL’s best records, and their meeting Sunday at New Era Field is poised to have a major impact in the AFC playoff picture.

The Buffalo Bills (9-3) host the Baltimore Ravens (10-2) at 1 p.m. at New Era Field. Watch live on WROC-TV, or follow along with us here for live updates.

Former Bills QB and fan-favorite Doug Flutie was honored before kickoff. The famous Flutie Flakes made a return after a 20-year hiatus and was made available to fans at the stadium.

Few fan bases travel as well as Bills Mafia, but Ravens fans we well represented at New Era Field Sunday. So much so that chants of “MVP” directed at Lamar Jackson were audible before kickoff.

Some MVP chants as Jackson walks off from.warmups. pic.twitter.com/JBuAuT8ZnA — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) December 8, 2019

1st quarter

The Bills got the ball first, but the game started slow offensively with both teams trading punts to begin the contest. The Bills punted again and then the Ravens assembled an eight-play, 27-yard drive that ended with a 36-yard field goal from kicker Justin Tucker, giving Baltimore a 3-0 lead with 4:56 left in the first quarter.

The Bills were showing some signs of offensive, but that all came to an end when Josh Allen lost a fumble on a sack and turned the ball over with less than a minute left in the opening quarter. Baltimore got the ball at the Buffalo 26-yard line, setting them up with opportunistic field position.

2nd quarter

Baltimore ultimately did take advantage of that opportunistic field position. Jackson connected with tight end Nick Boyle on a flip pass for a 3-yard touchdown. The successful extra point capped off a five-play 24-yard drive, and gave the Ravens a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter.

A roughing the passer penalty by the Ravens jump-started the Bills offense to their best drive of the game. Kicker Stephen Hauschka connected on a 36-yard field goal to finish a 11-play, 55-yard drive. Bills trailed 10-3 with 8:20 left in the half.

And some more momentum for the Bills! A tipped pass from Jackson ended up in the hands of linebacker Tremaine Edmunds for an interception that gave Buffalo the ball at the Ravens 47-yard line. However, the Bills weren’t able to do much with the good field position, and punted the ball back to the Ravens. On the third-down play preceding the punt, Josh Allen appeared to have hurt his ankle, and limped off the field.

Check back with News 8 WROC for Bills Gameday Recap at 7:45 p.m.