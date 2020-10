ORCHARD PARK, NY – NOVEMBER 06: Fans that are members of the Bills Mafia look at the scoreboard in the fourth quarter against the New York Jets at Ralph Wilson Stadium on November 6, 2011 in Orchard Park, New York.New York won 27-11. (Photo by Rick Stewart/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills are looking to trademark “Bills Mafia.”

By this, we mean the name “Bills Mafia,” as well as a logo featuring the name synonymous with longtime, die-hard fans of the team.

According to the filings, the Bills are looking to use the phrase “Bills Mafia” on a series of clothing items like T-shirts and hats.

