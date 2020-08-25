No fans at Bills Stadium for at least the first two home games

FILE – In this Oct. 29, 2018, file photo, New Era Field is prepared before an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots, Monday, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The owners of the Bills and Buffalo Sabres have hired consulting and architectural firms to study the future needs of both teams’ facilities. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The Buffalo Bills announced on Twitter Tuesday that no spectators will be allowed for at least the first two home games of the upcoming season.

Hope to see you soon, #BillsMafia. pic.twitter.com/R1n8xevmbP — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 25, 2020

This policy is unchanged, and consistent with previous guidelines laid out by New York state earlier this summer. According to those guidelines, the state will also not allow fans to congregate outside of the venue, and a security plan must be implemented to disperse any individuals gathering.

Individuals allowed on or near the field will be limited to only athletes, essential team staff, like coaches, and others deemed necessary. To add to that, team staff and athletes on the sidelines must maintain appropriate social distancing at all times and must minimize congregating.

For NFL teams, fans allowed is a case by case basis. The Miami Dolphins, for example, will allow 13,000 fans in attendance for their home opener against the Bills.

Head coach Sean McDermott expressed frustration with that policy Monday.

“I think it’s honestly ridiculous that there will be, on the surface, what appears to be a playing field that’s like that— inconsistently across the league with the different away stadiums,” McDermott said.