ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Buffalo Bills are close to kicking off the season against the Jets on Monday Night Football!

Many fans are also looking forward to going and seeing a Bills game in the flesh at Highmark Stadium. And like last year, tickets are in high demand.

News 8 has information on the single-game tickets below, the 50/50 raffles that the Bills will be holding for home games, and an opportunity for fans to reserve a seat for the 2026 season at the new Highmark Stadium:

Single Game Tickets

If you are not a season ticket holder, you can still purchase tickets for individual games in the season through the Buffalo Bills’ website.

The closer we get to each of the home games, the more expensive each of the tickets gets. The tickets for the Raiders, the Miami Dolphins, and the New York Giants games start at approximately $260 and can go as high as $975.

The October 26 home game against the Buccaneers is a little more reasonable, with ticket prices ranging between $118 to approximately $600.

Once you purchase your ticket, you can then access it digitally through the Bills Mobile App. You will also be able to transfer tickets through the app as well.

More information on single-game tickets for the upcoming home games can be found by clicking here. For a virtual seat tour that includes prices for each area of the stadium, you can click here.

Oh, and don’t forget, technically the October 8 game in London against the Jaguars is a home game. If you really want to spend some of your hard-earned money, check out the travel packages.

Club Rooms and Suites

For the Bills’ home games, both suites and club rooms will be offered to fans looking to attend.

There are two types of club rooms offered at Highmark Stadium — sideline clubs and indoor clubs. Sideline clubs offer covered seating and heaters whereas indoor clubs offer theater-style seating. Both offer private bathrooms and concessions. More details can be found here.

The suites at Highmark Stadium are offered to both season ticket holders and those buying single-game tickets. These provide fans with premium parking, private entrances, food and drink packages, and televisions.

Fans who are interested in reserving a suite may do so by filling out this form found on the Buffalo Bills’ website.

Bills 50/50 Raffle

For each of Bill’s home games, there will be a 50/50 charity raffle that fans can enroll in.

Fans will be able to purchase a raffle ticket for the chance to win half of the total prize listed on the Bills Foundation’s website.

For example, ahead of the Bills vs. Raiders game on September 17, there is a pot total of $200,000.

The winning fan will win half of that amount and the Bills Foundation will keep the other half to donate to charity.

Those who want to take part in the raffle must be 18 years or older. Raffle tickets can either be bought online or at Highmark Stadium.

New Highmark Stadium Deposits

In addition to tickets, the Bills are also offering fans to plan ahead and buy seats at the new Highmark Stadium before it opens in 2026.

Current season ticket members will be getting first priority to buy seats at the new stadium, but fans who don’t have season tickets will be paying more money.

Non-season ticket holders will have to place a $150 per seat deposit in order to get onto the priority list. You can place a deposit for a maximum of six seats for $900. You must be 18 years or older to join.

Keep in mind — just because you place the deposit doesn’t mean that you will be able to buy a seat at the new stadium. This would give you an early opportunity to check out and buy seating options.

Although there is a non-refundable fee of $3, fans who have second thoughts about joining the priority list may request a refund by emailing newstadium@bills.nfl.net. Fans who want to sign up for the priority list may do so by clicking here.

The Bills’ first home game will be against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, September 17 at 1:00 p.m.