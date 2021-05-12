Buffalo Bills 2021 schedule: Bills get 4 primetime games, including Thanksgiving night

Fans watch from the stands during the second half of a game between the Buffalo Bills and Washington at New Era Field on November 3, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. Buffalo defeated Washington 24-9. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – After last season’s run to the AFC Championship Game, the Bills were rewarded with four primetime games in the NFL’s 2021 schedule release.

The Bills are scheduled to play on Monday Night Football twice and Sunday Night Football once. They’ll also head to New Orleans for a Thanksgiving night game against the Saints.

Only one of the primetime games is at home: The Bills host the Patriots on Monday, Dec. 6. The Bills will travel to Kansas City and Tennessee for Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football in consecutive weeks on Oct. 10 and 18.

The Bills’ home opener is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 12 against the Steelers. The Bills have nine home games this season thanks to the NFL’s new 18-week schedule; next year, NFC teams will get the additional home game.

The Bills are never on the road more than two weeks at time. They are scheduled to have normal or extra rest ahead of every division game. They don’t even have to travel to the Pacific or Mountain time zones — their longest road trips are Kansas City and New Orleans.

Vaccination requirements for attending home games have not been finalized, but Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has repeatedly expressed his belief that he can require everyone to show proof of vaccination to enter the stadium, which is owned by the county.

Here is the complete schedule:

Preseason

Friday, Aug. 13: at Detroit Lions, 7 p.m. (WIVB)

Saturday, Aug. 21: at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (WIVB)

Saturday, Aug. 28: vs. Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. (WIVB)

Regular season

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 12: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 19: at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 26: vs. Washington Football Team, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 3: vs. Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 10: at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Week 6: Monday, Oct. 18: at Tennessee Titans, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Week 7: Bye

Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 31: vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 7: at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 14: at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 21: vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 12: Thursday, Nov. 25 (Thanksgiving): at New Orleans Saints, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Week 13: Monday, Dec. 6: vs. New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 12: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Week 15: Dec. 18 or 19: vs. Carolina Panthers, TBD

Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 26: at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 17: Sunday, Jan. 2: vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Week 18: Sunday, Jan. 9: vs. New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)