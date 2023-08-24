ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Bud Light announced they will be releasing cans with details for each time in the NFL — including the Buffalo Bills!

The new, limited edition can will feature the Bills logo on the front of a can along with a silhouette of a Bills player on the side of the can.

Bills fans 21 years or older will be able to pick up this limited-edition can at participating retailers to enjoy ahead of the Bills’ first game of the regular season, which will be against the New York Jets on September 11 at 8:15 p.m.

The team’s next preseason game will be against the Steelers this upcoming Saturday at 1 p.m. News 8 WROC is the official broadcast home of the Buffalo Bills and will be airing this game. More info can be found here.