Breaking News
1 dead, 2 injured after crash near Route 531 & 490
Closings
Yates Office Aging-Transportation

Bruce Smith added to NFL 100 All-Time Team

Buffalo Bills

by: Evan Anstey

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills legend Bruce Smith is one of the latest names to be added to the NFL 100 All-Time Team list.

The defensive end and number one overall draft pick was selected to be a Buffalo Bill in 1985 and remained there through the 90s. He’s a 2009 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee and an 11-time Pro Bowl selection.

After spending the majority of his career with the Bills, Smith spent his final four seasons with the Washington Redskins.

Smith joins a prestigious list of players and coaches chosen as the greatest of all time.

As a testament to his status as one of the best, the Bills retired Smith’s jersey number, 78, in 2016.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss