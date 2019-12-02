Bruce Smith added to NFL 100 All-Time Team

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills legend Bruce Smith is one of the latest names to be added to the NFL 100 All-Time Team list.

The defensive end and number one overall draft pick was selected to be a Buffalo Bill in 1985 and remained there through the 90s. He’s a 2009 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee and an 11-time Pro Bowl selection.

After spending the majority of his career with the Bills, Smith spent his final four seasons with the Washington Redskins.

Smith joins a prestigious list of players and coaches chosen as the greatest of all time.

As a testament to his status as one of the best, the Bills retired Smith’s jersey number, 78, in 2016.