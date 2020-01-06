Browns interview Bills coordinator Daboll for coaching gig

FILE – In this Sept. 16, 2018, file photo, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll walks off the field prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers, in Orchard Park, N.Y. After taking a short break, the Browns are resuming their coaching search by interviewing Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who previously worked in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Rich Barnes, File)

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns resumed their coaching search by meeting with Buffalo Bills coordinator Brian Daboll.

He is the fifth canddate to speak with Cleveland.

Daboll has spent the past two seasons running Buffalo’s offense. He’s done a nice job developing young quarterback Josh Allen.

That makes him attractive to the Browns, who need someone to fix quarterback Baker Mayfield after he regressed this season.

The 44-year-old Daboll was Cleveland’s offensive coordinator for two years under Eric Mangini.

The Browns are also expected to meet this week with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.