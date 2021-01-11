Brian Daboll’s Western New York roots make playoff win extra special

FILE – In this Sept. 29, 2019, file photo, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll watches the team warm up for an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Orchard Park, N.Y. In his 20th NFL season and third in Buffalo, Daboll has transformed a once plodding, run-oriented attack into one of the league’s top passing units. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bills playoff win over the Colts on Saturday was historic for the franchise, but it also had a unique meaning to Brian Daboll.

Born in Canada, Daboll grew up in Buffalo and later played football at the University of Rochester. He returned home to Western New York in January 2018 after earning five Super Bowl rings with the New England Patriots.

Coming home and being a part of a season 25 years in the making has been an incredible experience for the offensive coordinator. Of course he is happy for the players and staff who made it happen, but he’s even happier for Bills Mafia.

“People around here have waited a long time for a competitive team,” Daboll said. “To be part of this community, to grow up here and understand the Buffalo Bills mean a lot to this area, it’s important.”

It meant even more to have the fanbase in-house to see the team’s Wild Card win this weekend.

“You wouldn’t think it was 6700. It was a lot louder than that,” Daboll said. “This place means a lot to all of us, the players and coaches. We have a great appreciation for the fanbase and the people who love this team.”