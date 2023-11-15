BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bills promoted quarterbacks coach Joe Brady to offensive coordinator on Tuesday after firing Ken Dorsey.

Head coach Sean McDermott said repeatedly that he wants to see more “confidence” out of his offense.

The Buffalo Kickoff Live team wants to know, do you think the firing of Dorsey and hiring of Brady will make a big difference in the Bills offense? Vote here.

The Bills (5-5) host the Jets at 4:25 p.m. Sunday.