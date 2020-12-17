Bills WR Stefon Diggs on the verge of breaking multiple franchise records

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 13: Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates his touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter in the game at Bills Stadium on December 13, 2020 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – When the Bills traded for Stefon Diggs, there was a lot of hype surrounding the move and so far he’s lived up to it and I’d say even exceeded expectations.

He’s completely evolved this Bills passing attack and has shown his ability to take over games. Look no further than last Sunday night’s game against the Steelers where he had ten catches on 14 targets for 130 yards and a touchdown.

“It’s all coming full circle because I feel like I put a lot of time into my craft,” Diggs said.

He now has 1,167 receiving yards on the season which is a new career-high for a single-season. His previous best was last year in Minnesota when he had 1,130 yards.

“For me I’m just trying to make plays, catch the ball, do my job and not only be the positive energy but the spark because sometimes you just need a spark to get going. As a quarterback I can’t imagine how hard it is back there so I’m just trying to make plays for him,” Diggs explained.

Diggs is also on the verge of breaking several franchise records. Against Pittsburgh, he reached 100 catches on the season, the first wide receiver this year to get to that mark. He’s also now just one catch away from breaking Eric Moulds’ record for most receptions in a season that he set back in 2002.

He is also just 202 yards away from breaking Moulds’ record for most receiving yards in a season that he set back in 1998.

“All I know is he’s a hall of fame guy. He’s a guy that earned his respect around here. I’ve never been big on breaking people’s records and that stuff kind of happens organically but he’s definitely a guy that’s respected around these parts,” Diggs explained.

“He’s got my utmost respect and that’s a guy you kind of want to always give the love and respect to because they played before you, they know this game, they love this game just as much as you love this game.”

I’d expect the Josh Allen-Stefon Diggs connection to be in full effect once again this weekend as the Broncos secondary is extremely banged up. They’ve lost five cornerbacks this season to either injuries or suspension.