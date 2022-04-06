ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The Buffalo Bills have reached an agreement on a contract extension with star wideout Stefon Diggs, according to ESPN NFL Senior Insider Adam Schefter.

Schefter reported Wednesday morning the deal is for four years, $104 million, including $70 million guaranteed.

The deal will tie Diggs to the Bills for six more years and according to Schefter, the “intent from both sides is to have him retire in Buffalo.”

In two seasons since being traded to the Bills, Diggs has caught 230 passes for 2,760 yards and 18 touchdowns in the regular season, plus another 26 catches for 378 yards and two touchdowns in five playoff games with Buffalo.

Before arriving in Buffalo, the two-time Pro Bowler spent five seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

In 2020, Diggs led the NFL in receptions and receiving yards and was named to the All-Pro First Team.

Retaining Diggs will help with continuity on for the Bills on offense after a shake-up on that side of the ball this offseason. Former offensive coordinator Brian Daboll was hired by the New York Giants as their new head coach and running back Matt Breida joined Daboll by signing with the Giants. The team also released slot receiver Cole Beasley.

However, some familiar faces for the potent Bills offense remain. Most notably, of course, is quarterback Josh Allen who signed an extension last year that has him under contract with the Bills through 2028. There’s also consistency in the coaching ranks as former Bills quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey was promoted to offensive coordinator. Buffalo also came to terms on a two-year extension with center Mitch Morse.

The most significant offseason move so far on the defensive side of the ball was the acquisition of edge rusher Von Miller.

As of Wednesday morning on Draft Kings, the Buffalo Bills were the betting favorite to win the Super Bowl next season at +650, followed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at +700, and the Kansas City Chiefs at +1000.

Diggs, who has not yet missed a game since joining the Bills, was acquired via trade in March 2020 with the Vikings in exchange for four draft picks.

Josh Allen offered a simple stamp of approval on the extension with a tweet response to Schefter Wednesday morning that just said “Yes.”

