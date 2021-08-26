Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie posts letter from NFL fining him nearly $15K for not wearing mask

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 16: Isaiah McKenzie #19 of the Buffalo Bills warms up before the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bills Stadium on January 16, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie says he was fined nearly $15,000 for breaking the NFL’s COVID-19 masking protocol for unvaccinated players.

McKenzie posted a letter from the NFL on Twitter Thursday morning, McKenzie was fined for breaking the masking rules pertaining to unvaccinated players.

The letter states that McKenzie failed to wear a mask while walking through the indoor fieldhouse and into the training room Wednesday afternoon.

The letter states that McKenzie received a written warning last month from the NFL for refusing to wear a mask.

Only players who aren’t vaccinated are subject to fines for not wearing a mask.

$14,650 damn 🙏🏾Pray for me 😁 https://t.co/rIFkYgV7gJ — Isaiah McKenzie (@_IsaiahMcKenzie) August 26, 2021

Fellow Bills wide receiver, Cole Beasely — who has been outspoken this offseason regarding the NFL’s COVID safety policies, responded on Twitter Thursday to express his frustration with the current rules:

Don’t worry they got me too. But I was wearing a mask when I was in close contact with fully vaxxed trainer who tested positive and still got sent home. So what’s the point of the mask anyways? Meanwhile I’m here still testing negative and can’t come back. Make it make sense. https://t.co/VGzoy0ljb4 — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) August 26, 2021

On Tuesday Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane summed up the NFL’s current COVID situation very succinctly.

“We don’t have it figured out. We don’t have it under control,” he said.

A Bills training staffer–who was vaccinated–tested positive for COVID Tuesday morning after feeling something thought not to ‘be anything major’. The staffer was then interviewed to determine if he had been a close contact with any players, coaches or other staff.

Four players have been deemed close contacts to the staffer and must now sit out five days. Cole Beasley, Gabe Davis and Star Lotulelei were all sent home before practice. Vernon Butler did practice on Tuesday, but was also determined to be a close contact.

The five day isolation period begins whenever the player last came in contact with the infected person. It’s possible that window might start early enough to allow some of the players to be active for the preseason finale against the Packers on Saturday. It may not matter. Those four have seen very little playing time in the first two preseason games and easily could be on the bench anyway against Green Bay.

Beane said Butler’s status as a close contact took the team by surprise. His suspicion is that the staffer did not think a close contact from more than 24 hours ago was something that needed to be included in his interview and failed to mention Butler as a possible issue.

The team is confident Butler did not have enough “viral load” to be a problem as a spreader at practice Tuesday. He had tested negative before practice.

Matt Milano and A.J. Klein were also sent home before practice because of a possibility to end up a close contact. However, neither is an issue and both will be back at practice Wednesday.

The NFL determines which players will be deemed a close contact and, therefore, subject to the league’s safety protocols. Beane said all possible close contacts were immediately tested at the team facility. So far, there have been no other positive tests. He also said the staffer that tested positive is doing all right.

The Bills are still not yet out of the woods with this COVID issue.

“We’ll definitely cross our fingers the next few days and hope that no one else pops up,” Beane said. “That’s the biggest thing–to keep from a spread.”

When training camp began, the Bills had slightly more than 80 percent of the players vaccinated. The growth in vaccinations has plateaued since and Beane admitted that the five players released today might have dropped the Bills back below the 80 percent threshold.

Even though the Pfizer vaccine has now been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Beane did not think it would have much of an effect on adding to the team’s vaccinated group. He speculated that this week’s minor (so far) outbreak could push some players to get the vaccine.

“These guys, they’re all pretty well educated,” Beane said. “It’s an independent personal decision. It’s not a mandatory thing that’s agreed upon between the league and the union. I don’t have a specific number of players that said, ‘Hey, if the FDA approves this, I’ll get it or not’.”

Beane says this is a reminder that there are things he can’t control this season. The Bills will do their best to be prepared, appreciate when their COVID protocols don’t have to be employed and hope everyone in the organization stays safe.

“I think I’m numb to the fact that when we come in here every day, you’re just glad everybody is negative,” Beane said. “Expect the unexpected. We just have to deal with the cards that are dealt.”

