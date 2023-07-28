Counted out for his size, Harty finally gets recognition and big opportunity with Bills

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — After getting over $5 million in guaranteed money from the Bills this offseason, for the first time in his football life, Deonte Harty has outside expectations.

Or as he calls it, outside noise.

“Nobody’s going to hold me to a higher standard than myself,” said the Bills widout. “Really it’s just proving myself right and going out and helping us win games.”

Harty’s been overlooked all his life thanks to his height, just 5’6”. After earning All-Conference and All-State honors playing high school football in Baltimore, Maryland, he received no FBS offers out of high school.

Harty then attended Division II Assumption College in Massachusetts where he thrived as a receiver and returner. He holds the NCAA record, regardless of division, with 14 career return touchdowns.

“I was always under-recruited,” said Harty. “Everybody just looked at me as a small guy, who can’t play at the next level. So I’ve always been kind of like the underdog so for me, I’ve always had that mentality that I’ve got to work harder than the next person.”

He signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent and became an All-Pro returner his rookie year in 2019, a stellar finish after a foreboding beginning.

“I just remember the first day of rookie minicamp I had hurt my hamstring,” said Harty. “I called my family, I’m like listen- ‘I’m hurt. They probably ain’t going to keep me. So get ready, I might call y’all later today and need a flight home or something.’”

Not only did he hurt his hamstring in rookie minicamp, he tweaked it in OTAs and at the start of training camp.

“Dealing with that was one of those mental things that you’ve got to just fight through,” said Harty.

He credits his family for allowing him to keep his head above water and persevere through the injuries, which he did when he returned a punt for a touchdown in the preseason, earning him a spot on the 53-man roster.

“My family would tell me that God wouldn’t bring me this far to bring me this far,” said “They were picking me up telling me ‘You are meant to be here, this is what you want to do. Just go out there and do it.'”

While Harty excels as a returner, and he might have to be one for the Bills after Nyheim Hines’ injury, the team brought him in for his receiving potential.

He finished second on the Saints with 570 receiving yards in 2021, averaging over 15 yards per reception.

Harty missed most of last season with a toe injury, causing him to only play in just four games. While he said that was difficult to deal with, in a sense it was a blessing in disguise as he got to spend more time with his daughter who was born just before training camp started.

“My daughter just made everything better, and my family, obviously,” said Harty. “I think that was just God giving me the time I needed to spend with her. You get to watch your child grow up every day. I might be going to rehab for a couple of hours but I’m coming right back and she’s just right there.”

Both Josh Allen and offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey have expressed excitement about using Harty all around the offense.

Harty said he heads into the season refreshed, reset, and ready to go out there and get more.