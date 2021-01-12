Bills WR Cole Beasley on giving up social media: ‘The best thing I’ve ever done’

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 15: Wide receiver Cole Beasley #11 of the Buffalo Bills during the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Bills 32-30. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The nine-year veteran says running his social media in Dallas was the biggest mistake of his life

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — There are a lot of distractions come playoff time; everybody watching, a trip to the Super Bowl on the line, careers remembered or forgotten based on what’s done in January and February.

For Cole Beasley, social media will never be one of those distractions.

The nine-year veteran doesn’t run his social media. He lets his marketing people take care of that. But that wasn’t always the case.

Back in Dallas, Beasley was on social media himself and regrets not handing off those duties sooner.

“That was the biggest mistake I ever made in my life,” said Beasley on Tuesday. “It’s easy to get caught up in a lot of ‘what he says, she says’ stuff. You start to care too much about what people think and it’s people that don’t even know what they’re talking about half of the time.”

“Me getting away from that, when I came to Buffalo, was probably one of the biggest reasons for my success now,” he added. “I don’t let what other people say define what I do.”

Cole Beasley gives a really insightful answer on how he stays away from social media and wishes he would have done it sooner.



Worth your time. #Bills #BillsMafia @News_8 pic.twitter.com/nUFAtQZ3L1 — AJ Feldman (@AJFeldmanTV) January 12, 2021

Playing for the Cowboys can certainly draw a lot of attention to you— both positively and negatively. Back in 2015, Beasley fumbled a punt in the fourth quarter in a game against the Giants that cost them a chance to tie the game. He took a lot of criticism from fans, with his wife defending him in an expletive-laden Twitter rant that she later apologized for.

That’s something they don’t have to have to worry about anymore.

“I kind of know in my heart what I am and what I’m capable of and that’s good enough for me,” said the recently-named second-team All-Pro wide receiver. “I don’t need [people on social media] to know.”

Beasley says he advocates to younger players to get off of social media but realizes it’s not quite that simple.

“This generation is a little different. It’s easier said than done. It’s kind of what they live for sometimes,” he said. “A lot of young guys for sure get caught up in that… what does it matter what [people] think? It doesn’t.”

His sales pitch to those players is simple.

“It was the best thing I’ve ever done,” said Beasley. “I think I needed that progression in Dallas to grow to who I am today. I feel like I’ve become a far better person because of it.”