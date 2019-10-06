Bills win defensive battle against Titans 14-7, improve to 4-1 on the season

Buffalo Bills tight end Lee Smith (85) catches an 8-yard touchdown pass in front of Tennessee Titans linebacker Reggie Gilbert (93) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

NASHVILLE Tenn. (WROC) — The Buffalo Bills improved to 4-1 on the season with a 14-7 victory on the road against the Tennessee Titans, thanks in large part to Titans Kicker Cairo Santos who missed all four of his field goal attempts.

As expected, the game was a defensive battle. The game was 0-0 until Bills tight end Lee Smith caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen with 2:36 left in the first half. The six play, 60-yard scoring drive led to the first half’s only points as Buffalo led 7-0 at the break,

A costly interception by Allen set the Titans up with good field position in the third quarter. After struggling on offense for most of the game, the Titans used the turnover opportunity and were able to capitalize, when a seven play, 38-yard drive ended with a 1 yard touchdown run from running back Derrick White. With 7:02 left in the third quarter, the game was tied 7-7.

That 7-7 deadlock held until the Bills were able to break through in the fourth quarter. Duke Williams caught a seven yard touchdown pass from Allen which put the Bills up 14-7 with 9:46 left in the game

From there, the Bills defense held on tough and their mostly dormant ground game came alive late for a few clutch first down to seal the victory.

Aside from that third quarter interception, Allen played pretty well in his first game action since he was knocked out of lat week’s Patriots game with a concussion. He finished 22-32 with 219 yards, two touchdowns and the lone interception. He also added 27 yards on 10 carries, including the game-sealing first down.

It was a close game, but the Bills held the edge in most major statistical categories. Buffalo had more first downs (18-14), total yards, (313-252), and time of posession (31:12-28-48).

