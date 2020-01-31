Bills will not opt out of current lease, confirms Erie County executive

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills will not opt out of the franchise’s current lease in Orchard Park, the Erie County executive confirmed Friday on Twitter.

There are media reports of my receipt of a letter from @BuffaloBills confirming they will not early terminate the lease. That is correct. I requested the letter from them to show their commitment and good faith to the county and community. They delivered and I thank them. #Bills pic.twitter.com/1O94dILXJY — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) January 31, 2020

The Bills had a one-time opt-out clause for the stadium lease that they would have had to sign by the end of February.

New Era Field was completed in 1973 and has gone through several renovations. The franchise’s current 10-year lease runs through the 2022 NFL season.

