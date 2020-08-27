Bills will go with rookie Tyler Bass as they release veteran kicker Stephen Hauschka

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills special teams coordinator Heath Farwell called the kicking competition a “classic training camp match-up” and now that has ended.
The Bills have released veteran kicker Stephen Hauschka so they’ll go with the young leg, rookie Tyler Bass.
The Bills move on from Hauschka after three seasons with Buffalo. It’s not surprising they made this move given they drafted a young, strong leg with Bass and Hauschka struggled last season, specifically from long range. He went 1-for-5 on field goal attempts form 50 yards or longer.
So now they go with Bass who they drafted in the sixth-round out of Georgia Southern and he’s shown his ability to hit from long distances.
It appears the punter competition is over as well. The Bills also released Lachlan Edwards, left with Corey Bojorquez.