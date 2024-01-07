BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills will host the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14 in the Wild Card round after their 21-14 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 18.
The game will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+.
Had Buffalo lost to Miami, a rematch against the Dolphins would have taken place. Thanks to the win, the Bills secured the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs and will host a Divisional round playoff game should they defeat Pittsburgh.
The other NFL playoff matchup times are as follows:
- Cleveland at Houston – 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13
- Miami/Buffalo at Kansas City – 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13
- Pittsburgh at Buffalo/Miami or Buffalo at Miami – 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14
- Green Bay at Dallas – 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14
- LA Rams at Detroit – 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14
- Philadelphia at Tampa Bay – 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 15