Bills wake up in second half, dispose of Dolphins

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 31: Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — After a sluggish first half out of the bye, the Bills finally started to look like themselves in the second half and picked up a 26-11 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Allen threw for 249 yards with two touchdowns and ran for 55 yards and a rushing touchdown.

The Bills’ lone points in the first half came on a 57-yard field goal by Tyler Bass which was set up by a 34-yard scramble by Allen on third and five.

Their other drives in the first half ended with three punts and a turnover on downs. The defense did a good job of holding the Dolphins to just three points. Miami was driving late in the half when the snap hit Mike Gesicki in motion and led to a fumble.

On Buffalo’s second drive of the second half, the Bills scored their first touchdown of the game when Allen hit Gabriel Davis wide open in the endzone from eight yards away. The Bills converted three third downs on the drive.

After the Dolphins went three-and-out, Allen threw his second touchdown of the day, this one to Stefon Diggs from 19 yards out for a 20-3 lead.

Miami answered with a touchdown drive of their own, with Tua Tagovailoa scoring on a one-yard touchdown run. The key play of the drive was a 40-yard pass to Gesicki on fourth and six. The Dolphins converted the two-point conversion for a 20-11 score.

The Bills responded with a 6:10 drive that went 59 yards on 14 plays and ended with a Bass 39-yard field goal to make it 20-11.

Jordan Poyer sealed the game with an interception of Tagovailoa on the ensuing drive. A Josh Allen rushing touchdown, which was very significant to some, made the final score 26-11.