Bills vs. Texans will kickoff NFL’s Wild Card weekend

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The playoffs open Saturday afternoon with the Buffalo Bills at the Houston Texans on ESPN/ABC at 4:35 p.m.

The Bills (10-6) have opened up as a 3 point underdog against the Texans (10-6), according to oddsmakers.

New England’s fall into a wild-card game for the NFL playoffs has landed the defending champions in prime time.

The Patriots will host the Tennessee Titans next Saturday night on CBS in the second of the four weekend games. New England lost at home to Miami on Sunday and, combined with Kansas City’s victory over the Chargers, slipped to the third AFC seed.

Titans-Patriots is set for an 8:15 p.m. kickoff.

The NFL has opted for two AFC games Saturday and two NFL games Sunday instead of the traditional conference split.

Sunday’s 1:05 p.m. game features Minnesota at New Orleans on Fox. At 3:40 p.m., it’s the Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles on NBC.

Baltimore and Kansas City have the AFC byes. San Francisco and Green Bay have them in the NFC.

Those teams will host games in the divisional round. San Francisco will play at 4:35 p.m. on Jan. 11 on NBC, followed by Baltimore’s AFC game on CBS at 8:15 p.m. On Sunday, Jan. 12, the hosts will be Kansas City at 3:05 p.m. on CBS, then Green Bay at 6:40 p.m. on Fox.